Air India announces special sale on India-Singapore and India-Bangkok routes for economy and business class passengers.

Air India on Wednesday announced a special sale on its India-Singapore and India-Bangkok routes for passengers traveling in economy and business class for travel until March 2024, the company said in an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For economy round-trip, passengers can book tickets on India-Singapore routes with fares starting from ₹13,330 and on India-Bangkok routes from ₹17,045., the airline said.

According to Air India, the business class round-trip fares on the India-Singapore routes start from ₹70,290, and on the India-Bangkok routes from ₹49,120. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, passengers can also avail benefits of special sale fares on bookings made from Singapore or Thailand, with all-inclusive economy round-trip fares on Singapore-India routes starting SGD 279 and Bangkok-India routes from THB 9700.

On the other hand, the business class round-trip fares on the Singapore-India routes start from SGD 1579, and on the Bangkok-India routes from THB 25960, said Air India.

It is pertinent to note that bookings at special sale fares will only take place from October 18 to 21 for travel until March 2024. The fares may marginally vary in different cities due to applicable rates of exchange and taxes, the airline said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sale is open on all channels, including Air India’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, and through authorized travel agents. The seats available on sale are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Last week, the Tata Group-owned airline introduced a special offer for its international passengers on selected routes from India to five cities in Europe, including the United Kingdom.

The company said that the sale offers all-inclusive fares starting at ₹40,000 (round trip) and ₹25,000 (one-way) on non-stop flights to Copenhagen (Denmark), London Heathrow (UK), Milan (Italy), Paris (France), and Vienna (Austria). However, the booking under special sale fares for European cities closed on October 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

