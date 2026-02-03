Air India begins inspection of fuel control switches in Boeing 787 fleet — Here's all we know

Aviation major Air India has started inspection of fuel control switches across its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, PTI reported citing sources. The move comes after a switch malfunctioned in the airline's London (Heathrow) to Bengaluru flight on 2 February, it added.
The Tata Group-owned full-service airline operates around 33 Boeing 787s or Dreamliners, the report added.
Notably, Air India had also inspected the fuel control switches last year after the fatal crash of a Boeing 787-8 plane in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people.
On 2 February, an Air India pilot on Monday reported a defect with the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 plane after operating the flight from London Heathrow to Bengaluru, and the airline grounded the aircraft for checks. The flight that took off from London Heathrow on Sunday landed in Bengaluru on Monday morning.
“We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot’s concerns checked on a priority basis,” an Air India spokesperson told Mint.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was also informed about the concerns, it added.
The functioning of the fuel control switch is in focus following the crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft that killed 260 people last June, as the preliminary probe report mentioned that fuel supply was cut off soon after take-off.
Currently, Air India has 33 Boeing 787s — 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s, including 6 from Vistara and a custom-made plane that was inducted into its fleet in January.
(With inputs from PTI)