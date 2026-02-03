Air India begins inspection of fuel control switches in Boeing 787 fleet — Here's all we know

Aviation major Air India has started inspection of fuel control switches across its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, PTI reported citing sources. The move comes after a switch malfunctioned in the airline's London (Heathrow) to Bengaluru flight on 2 February, it added.

The Tata Group-owned full-service airline operates around 33 Boeing 787s or Dreamliners, the report added.

Notably, Air India had also inspected the fuel control switches last year after the fatal crash of a Boeing 787-8 plane in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people.

Re-inspection of Boeing 787 fuel control switches: What we know As per the sources, Air India's Senior Vice President for Flight Operations, Manish Uppal, told Boeing 787 pilots that the airline has initiated a fleet-wide re-inspection of the aircraft's fuel control switches.

This comes after a defect involving a fuel control switch on one of the B787 aircraft was reported, Uppal said, adding that Air India's engineering team has escalated the matter to Boeing for priority evaluation, the report said.

In the email dated 3 February and sent to B787 pilots, Uppal stated: “In the interim, while we await Boeing's response, our engineers — out of an abundance of caution — have initiated precautionary fleet-wide re-inspection of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) latch to verify normal operations.”

The executive also added that no adverse findings have been reported on the aircraft for which this re-inspection was completed.

Further, Air India has asked crew to promptly report any defects observed during operations and to ensure that all required actions are completed before accepting the aircraft.

What was the defect reported on the London-Bengaluru flight? On 2 February, an Air India pilot on Monday reported a defect with the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 plane after operating the flight from London Heathrow to Bengaluru, and the airline grounded the aircraft for checks. The flight that took off from London Heathrow on Sunday landed in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

“We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot’s concerns checked on a priority basis,” an Air India spokesperson told Mint.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was also informed about the concerns, it added.

Why is the issue significant? The functioning of the fuel control switch is in focus following the crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft that killed 260 people last June, as the preliminary probe report mentioned that fuel supply was cut off soon after take-off.

Currently, Air India has 33 Boeing 787s — 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s, including 6 from Vistara and a custom-made plane that was inducted into its fleet in January.

(With inputs from PTI)