Air India bidding deadline extended again to 30 October due to covid-19

The Indian government has again extended the deadline to bid for the national carrier Air India Limited by two months till 30 October as the covid-19 fallout has disrupted economic activities globally.

This is the fourth time the deadline has been extended after the divestment process for the airline was initiated on 27 January.

On Tuesday, issuing a corrigendum to the Expression of Interest (EoI) for sale of Air India, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said that the deadline has been extended "as per the requests received from the IBs (investment bankers) in view of the prevailing situation arising out of covid-19."

"Further changes with respect to the important dates, if any, will be communicated to the interested bidders subsequently," it added.

The government first invited expression of interest (EoI) for Air India Limited in January, while the last date of submission of bids was initially on 17 March, which has since been extended to 30 June, 31 August and 30 October, respectively.

The date for intimation to Qualified Interested Bidders (QIBs) has also been extended from 14 September to 20 November, the DIPAM said in the corrigendum posted on its website.

The covid-19 pandemic, which has affected thousands globally, and subsequent lockdowns, have disrupted economies.

Among the hardest hit is the aviation sector, which has seen airlines struggle to operate amidst a tepid demand due to travel restrictions and fear of the spread of the virus.

Airlines in Asia-Pacific countries, including India, will post losses of $29 billion in 2020, making it the worst region for aviation, due to the coronavirus pandemic, aviation lobby group International Air Transport Association (Iata) has said.

According to reports, the Tata Group is weighing in its plans to bid for the national carrier.

