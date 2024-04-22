What will happen to one of Air India's last Boeing 747s, which took its final flight from Mumbai airport today?
In a symbolic move, the pilots of the Air India Boeing 747 performed a 'Wing Wave' move, a tradition reserved for retiring flights. The Boeing 747 aircraft were used to operate international flights for top dignitaries such as the president, prime minister, and vice president.
Air India on Monday bid goodbye to one of its last remaining Boeing 747s from the Mumbai airport. The aircraft, which was de-registered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last year, was named Agra. In a symbolic move, the pilots of the Boeing 747 performed a “Wing Wave" move, a tradition reserved for retiring flights.