A passenger onboard Delhi-Bengaluru Air India flight AI512 has slammed the airline for providing a broken window seat, despite paying additional charges of ₹1,000 for the same.

The incident happened last Thursday i.e. April 4. After boarding the Air India flight A1512 the passenger noticed the broken seat, following the complaint the airline’s engineer tried to fix the seat, however, he could not fix it satisfactorily, the passenger claimed. Slamming the airline for their poor services, the passenger asked Air India why the airline couldn't even provide a proper seat for passengers.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the passenger posted, " Paid extra 1k for a broken window seat (22A) on Air India AI512 from DEL to BLR on 4th Apr. They called the engineer to fix it, but he couldn't. Is this what I paid the flight fare for? Can't I at least expect a proper seat after paying so much?" He also tagged DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation with his post.

Swiftly replying to the tweet, Air India apologized for the inconvenience caused and requested the booking details for a thorough investigation into the issue and implement necessary measures.

When another user asked him, “Did they offer an alternate seat / alternate flight or at least."

The passenger responded, 'No, they didn't. Probably because they want us to accept paying thousands for a flight only to sit in a broken or damaged seat.'"

In another post, Air India said," Hi, as we discussed over the call, there were no additional charges incurred for the seat, & we deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused. Ensuring passengers receive the best service is our priority, & we wish to serve you better in future."

