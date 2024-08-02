Air India cancels Delhi-Tel Aviv flight citing ’operational reasons’ amid heightened Israel-Hamas tensions

Air India on Thursday cancelled its flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv due to operational reasons. This decision comes amid heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

Typically, Air India runs four weekly flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv. On its website, the company said it has cancelled its flights AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv and AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi on August 1 due to operational reasons.

“Passengers having confirmed bookings for travel on these two flights, will be provided with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” the company website read.

Rocket strike on Israeli Golan On July 28, Israeli authorities reported that a rocket attack on a soccer field on Saturday resulted in the deaths of at least 11 children and teenagers. This incident marks the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the northern border since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began. The attack threatens to escalate into a broader regional conflict.

Israel has attributed the strike in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, though Hezbollah swiftly denied involvement. The Israeli military described the event as "very serious" and stated it would respond appropriately.

The Israeli air force targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot in the border village of Kfar Kila, indicating that militants were present at the time.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Oct. 8, a day after Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel. In recent weeks, the exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border has intensified, with Israeli airstrikes and rocket and drone attacks by Hezbollah striking deeper and farther away from the border.