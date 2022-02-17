Full-service carrier Air India, under its new owner Tata Group, on Thursday cautioned flyers about an advertising campaign that has been launched by a company with the name Builder.ai.

“An advertising campaign in print media, digital media and OOH has been launched by a company with the name Builder.ai. The campaign of this company is claiming to have developed the prototype of an app especially for Air India," the airline said in a statement.

The airline tweeted from its official handle that this prototype has been developed “without the involvement or consent of Air India".

“Air India has not awarded any contract or given permission to Builder.ai to develop any app, nor have we engaged their services for any digital activity," it said.

It further said, “Any data collected through this QR code/app of Builder.ai has the potential threat of misuse and Air India shall not be held responsible in case of any data misue or financial implications arising out of this."

The airline also said, “It may be noted that whilst the advertisement suggests that free tickets can be won by participants, Air India has not committed to providing free tickets for this activity."

