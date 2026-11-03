Air India ceases ops on several routes; flights to Vienna, Copenhagen, Chicago halted, report says: Here's why

Air India has cancelled flights to eight destinations across Europe and the USA while it has transferred some of its domestic flights to its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express, Simple Flying reported.

Air India, which is a Star Alliance member, has stopped flights to four international routes from the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), which includes direct flights to Vienna, the capital of Austria, and Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

The report also reveals that it has also extended its suspension (which began in May was earlier supposed to end on 31st August) of flights to a major hub in the US midwest, namely the Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), flights to which operated via Vienna.a

Also Read | Air India weighs Mumbai shift for Europe, US flights as airspace curbs bite

Besides Chicago, the Indian carrier has also suspended its flights to the Newark Liberty International Airport. Flights on this route are expected to resume in January 2027.

The Simple Flying report revealed that on 31 October, Air India ended its four weekly flights between Delhi and Vienna, and how there is no flight that directly connects the Austrian capital to India.

Air India has also cancelled its four flights per week to Copenhagen from Delhi. Flights between Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar (ATQ) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW) have also been suspended. Starting tomorrow, 4 November, its thrice-per-week flights between Delhi and Birmingham will also be suspended, the report reveals. The thrice weekly Delhi-Birmingham flights will also be suspended starting 4 November.

Domestic flights transferred As part of the broad restructuring of the Tata Group, the parent company of Air India, a number of domestic flights have been transferred to Air India Express.

In May, it cancelled its Delhi-Goa flights, and in August, it cancelled Chennai – Madurai, Delhi – Aurangabad, Mumbai – Jamnagar, and Hyderabad – Tirupati flights

Why is Air India cutting international flights? Most of the flight suspensions are due to rising jet fuel costs as well as continued restrictions of airspace over certain regions.

While announcing the suspension of flights between Delhi and Chicago, Air India had stated that “these changes are aimed at improving network stability and reducing last-minute inconvenience to passengers.”

The price of jet fuel has risen even faster than oil during the West Asia war, thus reflecting both higher crude prices and tight supplies of refined fuel, which is one of airlines' largest operating expenses. Carriers have been cutting less profitable flights and while raising fares and baggage fees.

Also Read | Air India weighs Singapore Airlines executive for CFO as losses mount

Air India CEO says restoring profitability a concern Speaking at Delhi Aviation India 2026, Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said that restoring profitability is one of the immediate priorities of Air India, and that it needs to bring down operating costs to ensure the same, as per an ANI report.

Gebremariam also said that Air India's cost per available seat kilometre was higher than its revenue per available seat kilometre, contributing to losses.

"Efficiency, efficiency, efficiency. That's the name of the game," he said.