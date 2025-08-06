Air India CEO Campbell Wilson admits operational challenges, outlines measures post deadly AI171 crash

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Wednesday issued a statement on the measures that the airline has taken to ensure safety of its passengers, crew and fleet following the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12 that killed over 200. He also shared that Air India has started to restore its international operations in a phased manner.

In an email to Maharaja Club members, Wilson said that safety its the topmost priority of Air India's passengers, crew, and aircraft.

“Following the tragic accident of AI171 in June, it is understandable that there is heightened scrutiny, coverage, and concern about air travel. I would therefore like to share the measures we have taken to reinforce our operations,” he said in the message.

Here are the safety measures Air India has undertaken following the June 12 plane crash, as per the email sent by its CEO.

Inspection of Boeing aircraft Campbell Wilson said that Air India has conducted detailed inspections of its fleet of Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft.

“Each aircraft underwent inspections under the oversight of India's aviation regulator, the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), and we confirm that no issues were found during these inspections,” he said.

Air India, along with some other international airlines, also inspected the fuel control switch mechanism of Boeing 737 and 787-8 aircraft. However, there were no findings regarding the same.

Safety Pause continues Wilson said that the voluntary ‘safety pause’ that Air India had undertaken to temporarily reduce its schedule will continue for the time being.

The airline had reduced the number of flights to conduct pre-flight checks and mitigate the impact of regional airspace closures.

“We also took the opportunity of additional ground time to accelerate upgrades to improve aircraft reliability and to strengthen how we manage delays and disruptions,” Wilson said.

Other safety measures The CEO noted that Air India's safety protocols are “rigorous and multi-layered, with every aircraft undergoing thorough checks before take-off by trained engineers and pilots.”

“Maintenance is conducted at certified facilities before and between flights. Our pilots, cabin crew, and engineers train regularly at the Air India Training Academy, ensuring full alignment with the latest safety procedures and global best practices and our Integrated Operations Control Centre tracks every flight in real time, monitoring weather, crew, and aircraft performance,” the Air India CEO added.

Air India begins international operations Campbell Wilson said Air Indis has begun a phased restoration of international operations from August 1, 2025, “with full resumption targeted for October 1, 2025.”

This measured approach ensures that Air India complete every verification thoroughly and resume service with confidence.

“I acknowledge that there have been some operational challenges over the last few weeks that may have impacted your travel experience. Rest assured, we take this seriously and we are committed to strengthening our internal processes to minimise the inconvenience that such circumstances cause to you,” Wilson said.