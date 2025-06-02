Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says Pakistan airspace ban adding to flying costs

The continuing ban for Indian airlines in using Pakistani airspace is adding flying hours for non-stop flights and will weigh down Air India Ltd.’s path to profitability, its top executive said in an interview.

Advertisement

“The impact is significant but we have been able to sustain non-stop operations” to most destinations in North America and Europe, Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said in a Bloomberg TV interview Monday. “It’ll certainly hit our bottomline.”

usk

The airspace curbs have increased flying time for west-bound flights from India by an hour or so, according to Wilson, who declined to give details on the discussions the Tata Group-owned carrier was having with stakeholders on this front.

The armed conflict between India and Pakistan that erupted May 7 was the worst between the nuclear-armed neighbors in decades, with both sides trading drone and missile strikes besides artillery and small arms fire along their shared border. It was triggered by a gruesome attack on civilians in Indian-controlled Kashmir on April 22. While a ceasefire was announced on May 10, Pakistan has extended the airspace ban for Indian airlines until June 24.

Advertisement

Geopolitical strife has been complicating flying routes and business models for airlines globally in the past few years as they skirt conflict zones. Tariffs are also now a closely watched development for the sector.

“We want certainty. Uncertainty is difficult when you are making investment decisions,” Wilson said, adding that this was a common theme at the ongoing aviation industry event in New Delhi. So far, Air India sees no impact of tariffs on travel flows for its geography and markets.

The recent showdown between the US President Donald Trump and Harvard University has added another layer of complication for international fliers especially those looking to study in American institutions.

Pointing to anecdotal stories, Wilson said that there seems to be some shift in the large student population from India that usually vies to be on US campuses.

Advertisement

“You hear people thinking of alternatives,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a relatively new development, so people are still digesting it but it does seem that people are more willing to look at alternative locations than perhaps they were before.”

Wilson, who steered the massive merger of Tata-owned carriers Air India and Vistara last year, declined to comment on media stories on the airline’s discussions with plane makers to buy more narrowbody jets.

Air India, the unprofitable carrier which the Tata conglomerate acquired from the Indian government in 2021, will start receiving new planes it had ordered toward the end of this year, according to Wilson.

The deliveries are “later than we hoped, slower than we hoped,” he said. “It is constraining our ambitions a little bit in the short term but the long term opportunity for this market is massive, so we are very, very confident.”

Advertisement

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.