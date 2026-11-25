New Delhi: Less than two months into the job, Air India chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam is making cost reduction the centrepiece of his turnaround plan. His first major move is to bring Air India and its low-cost arm Air India Express closer together, without merging them.

The former Ethiopian Airlines chief wants the carriers to function as “One Air India Group”, sharing support functions to cut duplication and internal competition. At a town hall on Wednesday, he said the group is targeting ₹6,000 crore in savings, of which ₹3,500 crore in opportunities has been identified and ₹1,500 crore achieved, people familiar with the discussions told Mint.

The Air India management committee is being recast as the Air India management team, with Air India Express CEO-designate Deepak Rajawat joining the group team. Rajawat, currently the low-cost airline’s chief financial officer, will take over as CEO on 1 December.

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The group is creating two positions: a group strategy officer to chart business and network strategy, including alliances and diversification, and a chief of training academy to consolidate programmes across Amravati, Gurugram and Bengaluru into a profit-centre Air India Aviation Academy, eventually selling training to other airlines to generate additional revenue.

The new strategy role raises questions about how responsibilities will be divided with Nipun Aggarwal, Air India’s chief commercial and transformation officer, whose remit includes strategy, planning and network functions. Aggarwal, a close aide of Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran, joined Air India after leading Tata Sons’ acquisition of the airline and previously served as a senior vice-president at Tata Sons.

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One step short of a merger The restructuring, announced by Gebremariam to employees, stops short of merging the two airlines. Air India and Air India Express will retain separate air operator certificates (AOCs), with regulatory, operational and customer-facing functions independent.

Finance, human resources and information technology are among the functions that will be shared at group level. Dedicated teams will still support each airline, but some employees may report to both their airline and a common group function. Network planning and marketing resources are two departments that are already shared.

“We are one group, one airline group, one production unit with two brands,” Gebremariam said, according to a person familiar with the meeting. He said separate support functions had created duplication, higher costs and overlap. “Sometimes that overlap also generates unnecessary friction, and we have also observed an unhealthy internal competition,” he told employees.

Regulatory, operational and customer-facing functions will remain AOC-led, alongside group-level enabling functions and centres of excellence. Air India will focus on international full-service carriers, while Air India Express takes on low-cost rivals.

“The cost-cutting plan is ambitious and could have been explored earlier. Similarly, the organisational restructuring plans too could have been pursued earlier at Air India to reduce duplication and bring down costs,” said Abhinil Dahiwale, research analyst at Elara Capital. “IndiGo will end up having both low-cost carrier and full-service carrier (on international routes) offerings in the coming days under one brand. So, the Air India group can also have a similar structure through Air India and Air India Express, though its execution remains to be seen,” he added.

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Cost discipline—and new revenue Gebremariam has set a target of around 20% savings in non-fuel costs and 5% in fuel costs. An 11-member senior team is working on the programme, and around 1,500 employee ideas have been submitted. He wants cost per available seat kilometre to fall below revenue per available seat kilometre. “Cost discipline is not a one-time job,” he said. Gebremariam joined as CEO-designate in September and took charge formally in October.

With about 280 aircraft across the two carriers, Air India is struggling to turn fleet expansion into profitability. It also wants to improve on-time performance, baggage handling and long-haul operations, which he said lag domestic performance.

Air India group’s revenue fell nearly 9% to ₹71,870 crore in FY26, while its ₹22,238 crore loss made it Tata Group’s biggest loss-making business. The loss nearly wiped out the group’s ₹28,000 crore dividend income from Tata Consultancy Services.

High fuel prices, Pakistan’s airspace closure and tighter regulatory oversight have added to the pressure.

Air India is also rebalancing its hubs: westbound connecting traffic from Delhi is to shift to Mumbai. At the same time, eastbound connections remain in Delhi, as Pakistan’s airspace closure affects routes to Europe and North America.

On Wednesday, Gebremariam’s message was blunt: “We have to survive today in order to think for tomorrow.”