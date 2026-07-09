Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran forms interim committee to address challenges as new CEO search continues

An interim committee has been set by Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to addresses challenges being faced by the aviation giant amid former CEO Campbell Wilson's soon coming exit, Reuters reported citing a source with direct knowledge.

The interim committee comprises senior executives from Air India, including former top civil aviation ministry official Pradeep Singh Kharola and Chandrasekaran himself, the report said. It aims to look for Wilson's successor and ensure the airline's continuity while confirmation of Chandrasekaran’s extension as chairman of Tata Sons is pending, as per the source.

Who is Pradeep Singh Kharola? Kharola served as CMD of Air India from 2017 to 2019 when it was controlled by the Indian government. Tata Group took over management of the airline in 2022. He has also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation and was involved with the airline's privatisation. Since June he has been appointed Executive Director to the Chairman.

Notably, Tata Sons holds the Tata Group conglomerate, which owns 75% of Air India. Singapore Airlines has the remaining 25% stake in the iconic airline.

Both Air India and Tata Sons did not immediately respond to queries, as per the report.

Air India's search for new CEO ongoing New Zealand-born Wilson submitted his resignation in April 2026 following four years in the role. According to the report, a second source shared that Wilson's notice period will end on 30 September this year. In an earlier report, the news agency said that Singapore Air executive Vinod Kannan and Air India's commercial head Nipun Aggarwal are leading the successor race.

In April the airline had in a statement said that Wilson will remain in the role until his successor is announced and in place, the airline stated in a release on 7 April. Sources had also told Hindustan Times that “he (Wilson) will continue to be in the system until the board finds his successor — to help in a smooth transition — whenever that happens, until September.”

Notably, even before the resignation, Campbell’s five-year term as Air India CEO was scheduled to end in September.

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As per an Economic Times report, Aggarwal's candidature has faced opposition from a number of people, including Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. The Tata Trusts holds 66% of Tata Sons so an agreement on the appointment would be significant.

Air India facing financial challenges, safety concerns Notably, this development sets the stage for a leadership transition at a time when the airline is grappling with operational disruptions.

Full-service Air India and its low-cost carrier arm Air India Express saw combined record loss of more than $2 billion in FY25, the Reuters report added, noting that the aviation giant has been under the scanner over a series of safety lapses — such as the deadly Boeing Dreamliner crash in Gujarat in June 2025, which claimed 260 lives.

The airline has also been hit hard by Pakistan's airspace ban on Indian airlines and the United States and Israel's war on Iran in the Middle East, which has raised fuel prices and operating costs.