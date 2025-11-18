Air India offers check-in, baggage services for Delhi metro travelers: Check which flights, timings and availability

Full-cost carrier Air India is offering check-in and baggage services for passengers traveling to the airport by metro in the national capital. According to the airline, the move aims to make passenger journey “more seamless” while avoiding traffic delays and saving time.

“This is yet another step towards enhancing the travel experience for our guests ensuring comfort, convenience, and peace of mind from city to sky,” the airline said in an official statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read | We remain committed to the Air India transformation: Singapore Airlines CEO

Air India check-in, baggage services at Delhi metro: Details In the post, Air India said that the move is aimed at making passenger journey more seamless. Here are the flight details, timings, and availability for travelers:

With Air India's Delhi Metro check-in service, you can now complete your check-in formalities at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium Metro stations.

Early check-in is available for both domestic and international flights.

Secure baggage transfer facility will also be available directly from the Metro to the airport.

Daily service will be between 7 am to 9 pm. Making a case for use of the service, the airline added that this is “a convenient way to avoid traffic delays and save time.”

Air India Delhi-Shanghai flights to resume next year: Details Besides the check-in services announcement, the airline on November 17 also announced that it will resume direct flights from Delhi to Shanghai (PVG) in mainland China from February 1, 2026 — after a gap of close to six years, PTI reported.

Air India will operate Delhi-Shanghai flights four times a week with its Boeing 787-8 aircraft that will have 18 business and 238 economy class seats, as per a release. The airline added that it also plans to introduce non-stop services between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Direct flights between India and China with the IndiGo route from Kolkata to Guangzhou resumed on October 26, while the Delhi-Shanghai route resumed on November 10 by China Eastern Airlines.