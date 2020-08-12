Air India closes down 5 stations in Europe in view of Covid-19

Air India has closed down its five stations in Europe in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The five stations are Vienna, Milan, Madrid, Copenhagen, & Stockholm.

'In view of #COVID19, Air India (AI) has decided to close down its stations in Vienna, Milan, Madrid, Copenhagen, & Stockholm. AI would immediately initiate action for closure in consultation with local lawyers & advise the timelines by which the stations will be closed,' read a tweet from news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Last week An Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 191 people skidded off a wet runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening and crashed into a ravine, breaking into two and leaving 18 people, including the two pilots, dead and several critically injured.

Air India turned its logo black on social media for offering condolences to the families of the demised during the Kozhikode plane crash. Air India's official handles on social media have now been updated their cover and profile photos with its trademark logo appearing in white against the black background. Traditionally, Air India's logo uses red as the dominant colour with shades of yellow against the white background









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via