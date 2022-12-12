In order to increase productivity and reduce costs, the private airline Air India announced on Monday that it had partnered with software giant Microsoft. Adopting Microsoft 365 tools and its security solutions as part of the collaboration will enable productivity and security for Air India employees across the organisation, the airline said in a statement

The statement further asserted that the airline's employees will be able to connect, communicate, and collaborate with colleagues wherever they are in the world instantly and securely thanks to the enterprise-wide adoption of Microsoft technologies.

Air India's Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy said, "As we set out on the journey of transforming Air India's technology landscape, at the top of our agenda was deploying a world-class productivity, collaboration, and security suite. The set of technologies that we have now deployed from Microsoft will help us reimagine our employee experience".

"We plan to develop systems that implement unique airline use cases such as precision time schedule and aircraft turnaround management on top of the deployed Microsoft technologies," he added.

According to the company, a key transformation pillar of Air India's Vihaan.AI initiative is attracting talent. A strong employee proposition and providing each employee with a simple, user-friendly digital productivity and collaboration suite is a crucial component of this, it was stated.

Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India said, "Our collaboration with Air India is aimed at empowering every employee in the company to do more, with the right solutions from the Microsoft 365 family to enhance security and collaboration across the organisation."

(With inputs from PTI)