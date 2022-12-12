Air India collaborates with Microsoft for productivity, cost saving and security1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 11:11 PM IST
Air India on Monday announced collaboration with Microsoft for improving productivity and cost savings
In order to increase productivity and reduce costs, the private airline Air India announced on Monday that it had partnered with software giant Microsoft. Adopting Microsoft 365 tools and its security solutions as part of the collaboration will enable productivity and security for Air India employees across the organisation, the airline said in a statement