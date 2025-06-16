Air India Crash Victim Families Upset by Slow Recovery Efforts

(Bloomberg) -- Relatives of people feared dead or missing after last week’s crash of an Air India Boeing Co. 787 jet have become frustrated by a lack of information about the cause of the disaster and slow-moving recovery operations.

Just one of two flight data “black boxes” have been recovered by investigators, and most victims’ identities are still awaiting DNA testing. A final death toll is still pending, with 80 of the dead having been positively identified through DNA samples and 33 bodies turned over to grieving relatives, according to a report from the Press Trust of India.

“We’re expediting the DNA matching process to hand over the bodies to their respective relatives,” Dr. Rajnish Patel, an official with a local hospital in Ahmedabad, said Sunday. “We’re trying our best to facilitate the process and bring closure to the families.”

Aviation authorities have been combing through the wreckage of Air India flight AI171 to determine why the aircraft lost momentum shortly after takeoff Thursday and plunged into a densely populated residential area in the western city of Ahmedabad. All but one of the 242 people aboard were killed, along with an untold number of victims on the ground at the crash site.

Students of the B.J. Medical College were having lunch in their hostel dining hall when the jet loaded with fuel smashed into the building and exploded. Many family groups have gathered at the site, anxiously seeking more details about the accident and word about the whereabouts of loved ones.

Payal Tushar Thakur, a young woman in her late 20s, said she’s still waiting for news about her mother, who was working at a canteen at the medical college.

“We’re poor, so no one seems to care about keeping us informed,” said Payal, her voice cracking with emotion. “We’re in shock, unable to eat or drink. Who needs compensation when we’ve lost our loved ones?”

Air India will be paying the equivalent of roughly 21,000 British pounds ($28,500) to each of the families of the deceased and to the survivor, the carrier said. This is in addition to the some 85,000 British pounds announced by Air India owner Tata Sons.

‘No Choice’

Muhammed Owess, 35, flew from Australia upon learning of the tragic loss of his sister-in-law, Nusrat Jahan, in the crash. Despite the challenging circumstances, Owess expressed a measure of satisfaction with response and outreach efforts by the airline and government. But his deceased relative has yet to be identified with DNA matching.

“We have no choice but to wait, given the magnitude of the tragedy,” he said.

To facilitate the DNA sampling process, local officials said 12 teams are working in shifts, conducting DNA testing around the clock. But some of the collection efforts have been chaotic, with local news website Mint reporting the remains of more than one person were found in a single body bag.

The Gujarat state health department has deployed over 855 health personnel, including 100 healthcare workers, at a trauma center near the crash site. The team includes regular hospital staff and supplementary manpower specifically deployed for emergency response. Counseling support also has been provided to the affected families to help them cope with their loss.

“Determining the total death toll will take time,” Alok Kumar Pandey, the Gujarat government’s commissioner of relief, said Sunday. “We kindly request your patience as we work diligently to identify the victims and notify their families.”

Experts from Boeing and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, as well as several civil aviation authorities, have surveyed the location. Efforts by some of those directly impacted to learn more have been frustrated by the slow trickle of information being released by the government. India’s aviation ministry has held only one press briefing since the crash.

Ambulances have been shuttling remains to a mortuary complex near the site of the crash. On Sunday it was crowded with anxious families eagerly awaiting news about their loved ones. A steady stream of dignitaries, including local ministers and senior police officers, have visited the site to pay their respects and promise to help with search and recovery efforts.

Some of those waiting weren’t satisfied with those pledges, criticizing government authorities for what they see as a lack of coordination and timely updates.

“We’ve been waiting for over 72 hours for any news,” said Rohit Patel, who lost his nephew and niece-in-law in the crash. “I’m inundated with calls from my family and community, asking for updates. What am I supposed to tell them?”

--With assistance from Mihir Mishra.

