NEW DELHI : National carrier Air India said on Sunday that its crew that brought back Indians stranded in Coronavirus hit countries like China, Japan and Italy are getting ostracized by vigilante resident welfare organisations in many places.

Air India said that such organisations as well as neighbourhood residents are even obstructing the crew from performing their duty simply because they travelled abroad as part of their duty.

“These vigilantes have conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, child and near and dear ones have been brought home safe and secure from affected countries thanks to the heroic efforts of these Air India crew," the statement said.

The national carrier also appealed to law enforcement agencies to ensure that its crew are treated “with the courtesy, respect and freedom that every citizen deserves, especially in light of their flight duties to affected countries to bring back Indian citizens." Air India also said that its crew returning from coronavirus affected regions are sent on quarantine as well as to hospitals for check up as part of its protocols to deal with the pandemic.

