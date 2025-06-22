Air India cuts up to 5% of its narrow-body aircraft services on 21 routes effective till 15 July 2025: Check full list

Air India on Sunday, 22 June 2025, announced its plans to reduce the airline's narrow-body aircraft operations across 21 routes (including suspension of services in three routes and a reduction in 19 routes), according to an official statement from the Tata Group-owned carrier.

“Following previous announcements of temporary reductions in Air India’s widebody international services, the airline today announced temporary cuts of less than 5% to its overall narrowbody network,” said the company in the official statement.

According to the statement, the changes in the flight schedules will be effective from 15 July 2025.

Full List of Air India Flight Changes Air India's voluntary cut down in its narrow-body aircraft services will come through as a reduction of the frequency across 19 routes, and a temporary suspension of operations across three routes.

Routes suspended until 15 July 2025 1. Bengaluru-Singapore (AI2392/2393): 7x weekly flights

2. Pune-Singapore (AI2111/2110): 7x weekly flights

3. Mumbai-Bagdogra (AI551/552): 7x weekly flights

Routers with reduced frequency until 15 July 2025 1. Bengaluru-Chandigarh: Reduced from 14x to 7x per week

2. Delhi-Bengaluru: Reduced from 116x to 113x per week

3. Delhi-Mumbai: Reduced from 176x to 165x per week

4. Delhi-Kolkata: Reduced from 70x to 63x per week

5. Delhi-Coimbatore: Reduced from 13x to 12x per week

6. Delhi-Goa (Dabolim): Reduced from 14x to 7x per week

7. Delhi-Goa (Mopa): Reduced from 14x to 7x per week

8. Delhi-Hyderabad: Reduced from 84x to 76x per week

9. Delhi-Indore: Reduced from 21x to 14x per week

10. Delhi-Lucknow: Reduced from 28x to 21x per week

11. Delhi-Pune: Reduced from 59x to 54x per week

12. Mumbai-Ahmedabad: Reduced from 41x to 37x per week

13. Mumbai-Bengaluru: Reduced from 91x to 84x per week

14. Mumbai-Kolkata: Reduced from 42x to 30x per week

15. Mumbai-Coimbatore: Reduced from 21x to 16x per week

16. Mumbai-Kochi: Reduced from 40x to 34x per week

17. Mumbai-Goa (Dabolim): Reduced from 34x to 29x per week

18. Mumbai-Hyderabad: Reduced from 63x to 59x per week

19. Mumbai-Varanasi: Reduced from 12x to 7x per week