National carrier Air India today denied the media reports that it is going to retire the Boeing 747 aircraft from its fleet.

Air India tweeted from its official Twitter handle," It has been reported in a section of media that Air India is set to retire its Boeing 747 aircraft from its fleet and will be operating its last flight tomorrow. The news is false and B747 will continue to remain an integral part of our fleet."

Generally, these four-engine planes are operated on international routes as well as for ferrying VVIPs.

The Boeing 747—a wide-bodied, four-engine plane that first flew in 1969 and could ferry about 400-600 passengers over long distances. The 747 was born out of a business imperative to fly more passengers over longer distances without stopping.

Meanwhile, Air India Employees Consortium, which participated in the Air India divestment bid, was disqualified from the divestment process by the Transaction Advisor to the Government of India (Ernst & Young LLP) on Monday.

AI Employees Consortium submitted an 'expression of interest', last year, to participate in strategic divestment of the national carrier Air India. The Government of India has informed the AI Employees Consortium by an email on Monday that their submission for the Air India disinvestment acquisition process is not fulfilling the eligibility.

Transaction Advisor to the Government of India said that the three reasons for the disqualification of the 'Expression of Interest' of the employees are non-submission of required three years audited financial statements for foreign consortium member, non-submission of information or details by interested bidders for investments in offshore companies, which forms a substantial part of the net worth of the foreign consortium member and the foreign consortium member not being an appropriately regulated foreign investment fund as defined in the Preliminary Information Memorandum.

Divestment of Air India still under process and the Aviation ministry informed the media recently that, "divestment process is going very smoothly"

* With inputs from agencies

