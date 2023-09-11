New Delhi: Air India on Monday said that it has deployed specially trained service assurance officers at 16 major Indian airports to offer on-ground assistance, aimed at elevating airport experience by providing personalised and hassle-free on-ground services to Air India to its passengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Flying is a wonderful experience, and we want our guests to enjoy it in the most seamless ways possible. We are constantly evaluating new ways to enhance that experience in our effort to transform Air India into a truly world-class airline. ‘Project Abhinandan’ service is a step in that direction," said Rajesh Dogra, chief customer experience & ground handling officer, Air India.

Air India's airport assistance has been launched at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Varanasi and Vishakhapatnam.

These officers will offer on-ground assistance across airport touchpoints to Air India guests at check-in area or lounges, near the boarding gates, during transit, or at the arrival hall.

These officers are being trained to sense passenger concerns at airports and will be placed at strategic touchpoints to proactively engage with guests, provide support, or troubleshoot any issues. They are also being trained to address unforeseen issues such as missed flights, delayed baggage delivery, and misconnections at airports, among others, the company added.

They will be available at airports in addition to the other Air India and ground handling agencies' staff. Air India has already recruited and deployed over 100 such officers across airports, as per the statement, and they will provide assistance to any Air India guest, regardless of the cabin class one is booked in.