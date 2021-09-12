The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd.
The strategic sale has reached the crucial phase with the September 15 being the last date for putting in financial bids by potential buyers.
The government wants to complete the long pending Air India strategic sale this fiscal. The disinvestment target for this fiscal has been set at ₹1.75 lakh crore.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
