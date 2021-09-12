Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Air India divestment: Govt exempts TDS/TCS on transfer of assets to SPV

Air India divestment: Govt exempts TDS/TCS on transfer of assets to SPV

Premium
Air India 
2 min read . 02:19 PM IST PTI

As a precursor to Air India sale, the government in 2019 had set up a special purpose vehicle for transfer of debt and non-core assets of the Air India group

New Delhi:  The government has exempted taxes on transfer of assets by Air India to SPV Air India Assets Holding Ltd, a move aimed at facilitating strategic disinvestment of the national carrier.

New Delhi:  The government has exempted taxes on transfer of assets by Air India to SPV Air India Assets Holding Ltd, a move aimed at facilitating strategic disinvestment of the national carrier.

As a precursor to Air India sale, the government in 2019 had set up a special purpose vehicle — Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) — for transfer of debt and non-core assets of the Air India group. 

As a precursor to Air India sale, the government in 2019 had set up a special purpose vehicle — Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) — for transfer of debt and non-core assets of the Air India group. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In a set of notifications, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that no TDS shall be deducted under section 194Q in case of transfer of goods by Air India Ltd to AIAHL.

Also, no TDS shall be deducted under section 194-IA of I-T Act on payments made to Air India for transfer of immovable property to AIAHL.

The CBDT also said that Air India would not be considered as 'seller' for the purposes of deduction of TCS for with regard to transfer of goods by it to AIAHL.

It said that transfer of capital asset under plan approved by central government from Air India Ltd to AIAHL would not be regarded as transfer for the purpose of income tax.

Last week, the CBDT had allowed new owners of erstwhile public sector companies to carry forward losses and set it off against future profits.

This is an effort towards making disinvestment deals of ailing state-owned firms more attractive for strategic investors.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Yahoo names tinder CEO Jim Lanzone as its next chief

Premium

Are e-scooters more economical than petrol-run ones? Find out

Premium

BoAt plans IPO, looks at a valuation of nearly $1.4 bn

Premium

Vaccine discounts, available at a private clinic near you

The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd.

The strategic sale has reached the crucial phase with the September 15 being the last date for putting in financial bids by potential buyers.

The government wants to complete the long pending Air India strategic sale this fiscal. The disinvestment target for this fiscal has been set at 1.75 lakh crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!