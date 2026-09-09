Air India continues to exit small cities to give way to Air India Express

New Delhi: Air India is increasingly exiting smaller-city and regional domestic markets in favour of its low-cost carrier Air India Express, as the Tata group sharpens the roles of its two airlines and looks to focus Air India on international, long-haul and the major metro markets.
In August, Air India decided to stop servicing seven cities—Coimbatore, Bhopal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Madurai, Tirupati, Jodhpur and Jamnagar—which its budget carrier Air India Express took over, according to two people familiar with the group’s network strategy.