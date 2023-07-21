comScore
New Delhi: Tata Group-backed Air India is exploring opportunities with tech giant Apple, with the airline's chief executive officer Campbell Wilson visiting Apple headquarters in Palo Alto, US.

"Dr Satya Ramaswamy and I, together with some of our colleagues, also spent time at Apple's head office in Palo Alto to explore opportunities for even deeper collaboration," Wilson told the airline's employees in an internal email.

The airline, meanwhile, on Thursday finalized an agreement for supply of 800 engines with US-based engine manufacturer CFM.

Wilson also visited Stanford University to discuss latest ideas in the field of inventory and pricing optimization, improved engine and emissions performance.

The airline will launch a quarterly pulse check to understand suggestions and concerns of employees.

Separately, the airline has received letter of type acceptance from Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation for its Rolls Royce-powered A350s and hence, the airline will now start preparing for induction of the wide-body aircraft.

Air India is aiming for six new Airbus A350s, five leased Boeing B777-LR, and nine other Boeing B777-ER by the end of current financial year in March 2024, increasing its wide-body fleet by 30%. Going forward, the airline plans to commence interior refit of the remaining fleet with a funding of $400 million.

