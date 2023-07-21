Air India explores opportunities with Apple, CEO visits US HQ1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Air India is aiming for six new Airbus A350s, five leased Boeing B777-LR, and nine other Boeing B777-ER by the end of current financial year in March 2024, increasing its wide-body fleet by 30%
New Delhi: Tata Group-backed Air India is exploring opportunities with tech giant Apple, with the airline's chief executive officer Campbell Wilson visiting Apple headquarters in Palo Alto, US.
