Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / News/  Air India explores opportunities with Apple, CEO visits US HQ

Air India explores opportunities with Apple, CEO visits US HQ

1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 01:21 PM IST Anu Sharma

  • Air India is aiming for six new Airbus A350s, five leased Boeing B777-LR, and nine other Boeing B777-ER by the end of current financial year in March 2024, increasing its wide-body fleet by 30%

Air India chief executive officer Campbell Wilson.

New Delhi: Tata Group-backed Air India is exploring opportunities with tech giant Apple, with the airline's chief executive officer Campbell Wilson visiting Apple headquarters in Palo Alto, US.

New Delhi: Tata Group-backed Air India is exploring opportunities with tech giant Apple, with the airline's chief executive officer Campbell Wilson visiting Apple headquarters in Palo Alto, US.

"Dr Satya Ramaswamy and I, together with some of our colleagues, also spent time at Apple's head office in Palo Alto to explore opportunities for even deeper collaboration," Wilson told the airline's employees in an internal email.

"Dr Satya Ramaswamy and I, together with some of our colleagues, also spent time at Apple's head office in Palo Alto to explore opportunities for even deeper collaboration," Wilson told the airline's employees in an internal email.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The airline, meanwhile, on Thursday finalized an agreement for supply of 800 engines with US-based engine manufacturer CFM.

Wilson also visited Stanford University to discuss latest ideas in the field of inventory and pricing optimization, improved engine and emissions performance.

The airline will launch a quarterly pulse check to understand suggestions and concerns of employees.

Separately, the airline has received letter of type acceptance from Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation for its Rolls Royce-powered A350s and hence, the airline will now start preparing for induction of the wide-body aircraft.

Air India is aiming for six new Airbus A350s, five leased Boeing B777-LR, and nine other Boeing B777-ER by the end of current financial year in March 2024, increasing its wide-body fleet by 30%. Going forward, the airline plans to commence interior refit of the remaining fleet with a funding of $400 million.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 01:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.