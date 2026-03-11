Air India Express aircraft's nose wheel faces malfunction at Phuket airport — here's what we know

An Air India Express plane operating its Hyderabad-Phuket flight encountered a nose-wheel issue at Phuket International Airport in Thailand, the airline said on Wednesday.

The nose wheel is a critical component of an aircraft's landing gear system, responsible for supporting the front part of the plane during taxiing, takeoff, and landing.

Authorities suspended flight operations at Phuket airport following the incident since the aircraft is stuck on the runway, sources told news agency PTI.