Subscribe

Air India Express aircraft's nose wheel faces malfunction at Phuket airport — here's what we know

An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Phuket faced a nose-wheel issue at Phuket Airport, leading to the suspension of flight operations as the aircraft remains on the runway.

Livemint
Published11 Mar 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Air India Express aircraft's nose wheel faces malfunction at Phuket airport
Air India Express aircraft's nose wheel faces malfunction at Phuket airport(PTI)
AI Quick Read

An Air India Express plane operating its Hyderabad-Phuket flight encountered a nose-wheel issue at Phuket International Airport in Thailand, the airline said on Wednesday.

The nose wheel is a critical component of an aircraft's landing gear system, responsible for supporting the front part of the plane during taxiing, takeoff, and landing.

Advertisement

Authorities suspended flight operations at Phuket airport following the incident since the aircraft is stuck on the runway, sources told news agency PTI.

"We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on March 11 experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport," Air India Express said in a statement.

(More to come)

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsAir India Express aircraft's nose wheel faces malfunction at Phuket airport — here's what we know
Advertisement
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP