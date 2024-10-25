‘15% off, tickets starting at ₹1,456’: Air India Express, Akasa Air offer Diwali sale. Here’s how to avail

Indian low-cost carriers Air India Express and Akasa Air have launched their flash sale for Diwali 2024. The airlines are offering competitive, low-cost airfare to celebrate this year's festive season.

Mint reported earlier that other aviation operators, including Air India, were also offering Diwali flight discounts for the festive season of 2024.

Air India Express offer Air India Express introduced its discount as a flash sale, with ticket prices starting at ₹1,456 under its Lite Offer. The low-cost carrier is also offering tickets starting at ₹1,606 under its Xpress Value Fares, according to the company's website.

The offer will be available for bookings between October 22 and October 27. Customers will be able to travel between November 1, 2024, and December 10, 2025, according to the website.

The company is also offering an additional discount of ₹350 as a Convenience Fee Waiver on Xpress Lite Fares, but only if the customer uses the official website or the airline's mobile application to avail it.

Akasa Air ticket sale Akasa Air has also introduced a Diwali sale offer where customers are eligible to get up to 15 per cent off on the base fare for flight bookings in the international sectors with the promo code - DIWALI15, according to a company press release on October 15.

The low-cost airline operator also announced that domestic travellers will be eligible to book flights starting from ₹1,499.

“Bookings can be made through all channels, including the Akasa Air website, mobile app, and travel partners,” said the company in the statement.

Akasa Air highlighted that the bookings made between October 24 and October 27 for travelling from November 1 will be eligible for the sale offer under the “Saver” and “Flexi” fares, according to the release.

“It applies to non-stop and through flights across Akasa Air’s network and covers both one-way and round-trip tickets, with a minimum advance purchase of seven days,” the airline said.