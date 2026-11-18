New Delhi: Tata Group-owned budget airline, Air India Express, has named chief financial officer Deepak Rajawat as its chief executive officer from 1 December, ending a months-long gap at the top since Aloke Singh left in March.

The 45-year-old takes charge of an airline that has grown quickly but continues to bleed. Air India Express’s operating revenue rose 19% to ₹19,088 crore in FY26, but its net loss grew to ₹6,767 crore from ₹5,678 crore.

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“Deepak brings a rare combination of financial expertise, commercial acumen, and deep aviation experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group’s airlines,” said Nippun Agarwal, chairman of Air India Express.

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Aviation Veteran “Having worked closely on the growth journeys of both Vistara and Air India Express, he brings valuable insight into the opportunities ahead and a strong understanding of the group’s transformation priorities,” he added.

A chartered accountant with over 25 years of experience, Rajawat has spent much of his career in aviation. He worked at Deloitte, KPMG and Tata Realty and Infrastructure before joining Vistara in October 2014 as general manager for corporate planning and finance.

After Vistara merged with Air India in November 2024, he became CFO of Air India Express and played a key role in the group’s move to a two-airline setup. A month earlier, Air India Express had merged with AirAsia India, combining the group’s two low-cost operations under one brand.

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Air India Express's earlier CEO, Aloke Singh, left in March, and the budget carrier then appointed Captain Hamish Maxwell, the airline's chief operating officer, as its "accountable manager". Singh later joined IndiGo as chief strategy officer, even as Air India Express remained without a full-time CEO.

Under Singh, Air India Express increased its fleet from 26 aircraft in 2020 to more than 100, expanding its domestic network and international routes, especially to the Gulf and Southeast Asia.

Making that growth profitable is now Rajawat’s job.

For now, Rajawat’s immediate challenge is to arrest the widening losses, improve yields and bring down operating costs without slowing the airline’s expansion. He will also have to improve aircraft utilisation and ensure closer integration with Air India.

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The wider financial pressure is significant. Air India, the group’s full-service carrier, reported a standalone net loss of ₹15,368 crore in FY26, while the consolidated Air India Group loss widened to ₹22,238 crore.

At present, Air India Express operates about 585 daily flights, connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia.

The airline operates a fleet of 108 planes, including Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.

“At present airlines are facing a high operating cost environment. And it is no different for Air India Express. For Rajawat, navigating the current circumstances is his first and immediate challenge,” said Abhinil Dahiwale, research analyst at Elara Capital. “Surviving the current phase, turning growth into profitability and coming out of the crises with least damage, would be the three key priorities, at this point,” he said.

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About the Author Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” ...Read More ✕ Abhishek Law Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.



Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.



On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.



He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”.



But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.