New Delhi: Tata Group-owned budget airline, Air India Express, has named chief financial officer Deepak Rajawat as its chief executive officer from 1 December, ending a months-long gap at the top since Aloke Singh left in March.
The 45-year-old takes charge of an airline that has grown quickly but continues to bleed. Air India Express’s operating revenue rose 19% to ₹19,088 crore in FY26, but its net loss grew to ₹6,767 crore from ₹5,678 crore.
“Deepak brings a rare combination of financial expertise, commercial acumen, and deep aviation experience, built over more than a decade across the Tata group’s airlines,” said Nippun Agarwal, chairman of Air India Express.
“Having worked closely on the growth journeys of both Vistara and Air India Express, he brings valuable insight into the opportunities ahead and a strong understanding of the group’s transformation priorities,” he added.
A chartered accountant with over 25 years of experience, Rajawat has spent much of his career in aviation. He worked at Deloitte, KPMG and Tata Realty and Infrastructure before joining Vistara in October 2014 as general manager for corporate planning and finance.
After Vistara merged with Air India in November 2024, he became CFO of Air India Express and played a key role in the group’s move to a two-airline setup. A month earlier, Air India Express had merged with AirAsia India, combining the group’s two low-cost operations under one brand.
Air India Express's earlier CEO, Aloke Singh, left in March, and the budget carrier then appointed Captain Hamish Maxwell, the airline's chief operating officer, as its "accountable manager". Singh later joined IndiGo as chief strategy officer, even as Air India Express remained without a full-time CEO.
Under Singh, Air India Express increased its fleet from 26 aircraft in 2020 to more than 100, expanding its domestic network and international routes, especially to the Gulf and Southeast Asia.
Making that growth profitable is now Rajawat’s job.
For now, Rajawat’s immediate challenge is to arrest the widening losses, improve yields and bring down operating costs without slowing the airline’s expansion. He will also have to improve aircraft utilisation and ensure closer integration with Air India.
The wider financial pressure is significant. Air India, the group’s full-service carrier, reported a standalone net loss of ₹15,368 crore in FY26, while the consolidated Air India Group loss widened to ₹22,238 crore.
At present, Air India Express operates about 585 daily flights, connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia.
The airline operates a fleet of 108 planes, including Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.
“At present airlines are facing a high operating cost environment. And it is no different for Air India Express. For Rajawat, navigating the current circumstances is his first and immediate challenge,” said Abhinil Dahiwale, research analyst at Elara Capital. “Surviving the current phase, turning growth into profitability and coming out of the crises with least damage, would be the three key priorities, at this point,” he said.