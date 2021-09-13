Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off

Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off

Premium
Air India Express
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST Livemint

The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport

An Air India Express flight which took off from here for Sharjah, in the UAE, on Monday morning with 170 passengers was forced to turn back shortly after taking off due to a technical glitch, according to a PTI report. 

An Air India Express flight which took off from here for Sharjah, in the UAE, on Monday morning with 170 passengers was forced to turn back shortly after taking off due to a technical glitch, according to a PTI report. 

The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport and another flight was arranged for the passengers, including five infants, to travel to Sharjah, an Air India Express (AIE) spokesperson told PTI. 

The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport and another flight was arranged for the passengers, including five infants, to travel to Sharjah, an Air India Express (AIE) spokesperson told PTI. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to an official of the airport, the incident occurred around 7 AM. The AIE spokesperson said the pilots noticed the technical glitch around half-an-hour after take-off and immediately decided to turn back to Thiruvananthapuram. 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty below 17,350; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

Bank retail loans exceed lending to industry for first time

Premium

How cigarette smoke is inspiring covid-19 drug research

Premium

The big burden of bank loans on small companies

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!