Air India Express Freedom Sale: 5 million seats on offer — Check domestic & International fares, booking dates here

Tata Group-owned low-cost airline Air India Express (AIX) announced on Sunday, 10 August 2025, that the company is offering a ‘Freedom Sale’, during which passengers can book tickets for as low as ₹1,279 for domestic flights and ₹4,279 for international flights, according to the official website.

According to the official announcement, the company is offering 5 million or 50 lakh seats at discounted rates in honour of India's Independence Day 2025.

“5 million seats on offer. This #FreedomSale! Celebrate the freedom to explore and create #MeaningfulConnections,” said Air India Express in its post on the social media platform X.

The airline also disclosed that travellers can book their tickets with the discounted fares until Friday, 15 August 2025, and can travel until 31 March 2026.

Air India Express Discounts Air India Express is offering discounted fares starting from ₹1,279 for domestic flights and ₹4,279 for international flights, along with the option to unlock member-exclusive perks.

According to the official website, these member-exclusive perks include a 20% discount on ‘Gourmair’ Hot Meals, Cabin and Excess Check-in Baggage, and Xpress Ahead priority services.

“The Air India Express Limited ‘Freedom Sale’ has Xpress Lite fares starting from ₹1,279 for domestic flights and ₹4,279 for international flights ‘Lite Offer’, and Xpress Value Fares starting at ₹1,379 for domestic flights and ₹4,479 for international flights ‘Value Offer’” said Air India Express.

Terms and Conditions Explained To avail of the discounted prices, travellers should be aware of the terms and conditions imposed by the Air India Express for the ‘Freedom Sale’ 2025.

1. Air India Express said that the discounted fares will not include the base fare, taxes, airport charges, or other charges like convenience fees or ancillary services.

2. The company also highlighted that customers can book their tickets online from the main website or the mobile application, which will result in charging ‘Zero’ convenience charges on Xpress Lite fares on payments made through net banking.

3. AIX also said that the offer applies only to completed bookings. In case of a complete cancellation, the credited discount will be withdrawn, and the booking will not be eligible under the Freedom Sale offer.

4. The tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis with limited seat availability, which may not be available for all dates, flights, or routes. In case the discounted seats are sold out, the regular charge for the flight will be visible.

5. AIX also emphasised that the airline holds the right to cancel, terminate or suspend the offer without any prior notice or reason, and the passengers will not be entitled to any claim or compensation against the airline's cancellation of the ticket.