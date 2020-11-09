Air India Express gets new CEO

NEW DELHI: Aloke Singh, an airline official formerly with Air India Limited and Oman Air, has taken over as the chief executive officer of state-run no-frills airline Air India Express, the compasaid in a statement on Monday.

NEW DELHI: Aloke Singh, an airline official formerly with Air India Limited and Oman Air, has taken over as the chief executive officer of state-run no-frills airline Air India Express, the compasaid in a statement on Monday.

Singh's appointment comes at a time when the government is looking to divest its stake in national carrier Air India Limited, and its subsidiary Air India Express amid an investigation by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into a crash of its airliner at Kozhikode in August.

Singh's appointment comes at a time when the government is looking to divest its stake in national carrier Air India Limited, and its subsidiary Air India Express amid an investigation by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into a crash of its airliner at Kozhikode in August. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"He brings three decades of diverse experience in air transport and travel, with leadership roles in Air India, Alliance Air and a Gulf-based national carrier," the statement said.

Singh, also a former advisor with aviation consultancy CAPA South Asia, replaced airline veteran K. Shyam Sundar, under whom at Air India Express reported its highest ever net profit of ₹412.77 crore during financial year 2020.

Air India Express operates a fleet of 25 Boeing 737- 800 Next Generation(NG) and flies to countries in the Middle East and South East Asia.