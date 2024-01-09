Air India Express launched its ‘Time to Travel’ sale on domestic flights across major channels for bookings made until January 11, 2024. The fares will start from ₹1,799 for select routes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Pack your bags, it's #TimeToTravel! ✈️ Unlock amazing journeys with fares starting at ₹1,799. 🌍✨ Book on https://airindiaexpress.com till 11 Jan 2024, and travel till 30 Sep 2024. Relax in our comfy seats, indulge in Gourmair hot meals, and experience unique Indian warmth! 🗓️ Book now and let the adventures begin!," the Air India Express tweeted on Tuesday.

With fares starting from ₹1,799, the airline is offering a “fab deals on routes such as Bengaluru-Chennai, Delhi-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Kochi, Delhi-Gwalior and Kolkata-Bagdogra", along with discounted sale fares across its network.

What are other offers? 1. As part of the NeuPass rewards program, logged-in members having Highflyer and Jetsetter badges, will get priority services under Xpress Ahead as complimentary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Members of the Tata NeuPass Rewards Program will also earn up to 8 per cent NeuCoins, in addition to exclusive member benefits like exclusive deals on meals, seats, baggage, change and cancellation fee waivers and more.

3. In addition to loyalty members, students, senior citizens, SMEs, dependents, and members of the armed forces can also avail special fares on the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website, airindiaexpress.com.

With 63 aircraft in its fleet — 35 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s — Air India Express connects 31 domestic and 14 foreign airports on more than 325 flights every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air India Express unveiled its refreshed brand identity recently, inviting travellers to ‘Fly as You Are’ with digitally empowered personalisation offering a wide range of Gourmair hot meals, comfortable seating, in-flight experience hub AirFlix, and a suite of exclusive loyalty benefits.

