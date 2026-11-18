Air India Express has appointed its current chief financial officer (CFO), Deepak Rajawat, as the budget carrier's new chief executive officer (CEO), as the Tata Group-owned airline prepares for an ambitious expansion of its fleet and operations.
Rajawat, who has served as the airline's CFO since December 2024, will assume charge of his new role on December 1, the company said on Wednesday, November 18, according to Reuters.
He succeeds Aloke Singh, whose five-year tenure as the airline's chief executive ended in March.
The appointment comes as Air India Express looks to double its capacity over the next four to five years and expand its fleet to more than 200 aircraft. The airline currently operates more than 100 narrow-body aircraft manufactured by Boeing and Airbus.
Air India Express Chairman Nipun Aggarwal said Rajawat brings a combination of financial expertise, commercial experience and an understanding of the Tata Group's aviation businesses.
"I look forward to working with... Air India Express and the wider Air India Group leadership to strengthen our customer proposition and build a guest-centric, technology-driven value carrier," Rajawat said in a statement, as per Reuters.
Deepak Rajawat is an aviation and finance professional who has held several senior leadership positions across the Tata Group's aviation businesses.
Before his appointment as CEO, he served as the CFO of Air India Express from December 2024.
He was associated with Vistara from its inception, working across corporate planning, aircraft acquisition and finance before moving into a broader commercial leadership role.
Rajawat later served as Vistara's chief commercial officer (CCO), overseeing key business functions, including revenue management, network planning, sales and distribution, partnerships, product development, inflight services, marketing and customer experience.
During his tenure, Vistara grew to become India's second-largest airline by domestic market share. It was also ranked among Skytrax's top 20 airlines, securing the 20th position in 2022 and 16th place in both 2023 and 2024, according to Air India Express.
His experience across finance, commercial operations and airline strategy is expected to be relevant as Air India Express prepares for its next phase of expansion.
Air India Express is targeting a doubling of its capacity over the next four to five years, with plans to expand its fleet to more than 200 aircraft.
The airline currently operates more than 100 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft. The expansion is part of the wider Air India Group's efforts to strengthen its presence in the aviation market.
The carrier is also looking to build on operational synergies with its full-service sister airline, Air India, while strengthening its position in India's competitive low-cost aviation market.
Rajawat's appointment comes at a crucial stage for the airline as it seeks to scale up operations, strengthen its customer proposition and build a sustainable growth model.
With inputs from Reuters.