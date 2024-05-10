A spokesperson for the Tata Group-operated airline, which typically runs approximately 380 flights daily, indicated that normal operations are expected to resume within the next couple of days.

Air India Express has begun to see improvements in its operations since Friday, as cabin crew members return to work following the end of a disruptive strike.

The strike, which started on May 7 night, led to the cancellation of over 170 flights but was resolved by May 9 evening.

In response to the resolution, the airline also rescinded termination letters that had been issued to 25 of the striking cabin crew members.

The return of the cabin crew has been facilitated by the airline's support in obtaining the necessary fitness certificates required for them to resume duties.

The official noted a significant improvement is expected starting Friday, particularly for international flights which predominantly take place in the evening. On a typical day, Air India Express operates 120 international and 260 domestic flights, though this number varies.

Impact on Flight Schedules The recent strike forced the airline to cancel 85 flights on Thursday, representing about 23 per cent of its total daily capacity. With the strike now over, the airline has committed to quickly reinstating its regular flight schedule and has issued apologies to passengers affected by the disruptions.

The strike was initially prompted by some cabin crew members reporting sick in protest over what they claimed was poor management and unequal treatment of staff at the airline.

Air India Express is currently in the midst of finalizing the merger with AIX Connect, formerly known as AirAsia India, and employs approximately 6,000 people, including over 2,000 cabin crew.

