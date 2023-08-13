New Delhi: Following the recent launch of Air India’s new logo and livery, the Tata group is set to introduce a fresh brand identity for Air India Express by October, three people aware of the development said. “The font of Air India Express on the livery will be similar to that of the new ‘Air India Sans’ font. The tail pattern will have a variety of designs like the current Air India Express fleet. The first plane with the new branding will be launched in October, when the airline gets its first new Boeing 737 Max aircraft," one of the three people, who is an airline official, said.

Two options are under consideration for the aircraft showcasing the new appearance. One involves the Airbus A320neo, currently in the process of being transferred to AI Express. Two is the possibility of unveiling the branding on the Boeing 737 Max slated for delivery in October. “The paint job for our initial Boeing 737 Max will be executed in India. Consequently, a decision will be made closer to the launch date regarding the inaugural aircraft," a second executive said.

As part of the government‘s strategic divestment programme, the Tatas acquired full ownership of both Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express in January 2022. Air India Express serves short and medium-haul routes, connecting small Indian towns to destinations in the Gulf and Southeast Asia.

In November 2022, the Tata group announced the merger of AirAsia India and Air India Express. As a part of the transaction, AirAsia Bhd divested its 16.67% stake in the airline, allowing the Tatas to buy it for ₹155.65 crore.

The new livery and branding are also necessary as AirAsia India needs to change the livery and branding on all 27 aircraft as it can only continue using the AirAsia brand name for just 12 months after the announcement of the divestment. The deadline expires in October.

Air India Express, which has 26 Boeing 737 aircraft and 28 Airbus from AirAsia India, will add 23 new Boeing 737 Max by March-end. The planes are part of Air India’s order for 470 planes in February. The order included 190 Boeing 737 Max. Around 50 aircraft out of this order are expected to be inducted into Air India Express’s fleet soon, as the planes were in production for Chinese airlines. However, with those airlines deciding to delay induction due to weak travel sentiments post-covid, they will now be available for Air India.

In addition, around four A320neo aircraft from AirAsia India are also being transferred to Air India Express for international operations. “The regulatory process is underway," the third official said. The rebranding will help create a uniform product for Air India Express internationally, he added.

“The tail art will aim to derive elements from India’s rich art and culture, monuments, handloom, and jewellery. Various ideas are on the table and some of these includes Kalamkari, Bandhani prints, classical dance forms such as Kathakali, among others. The tails of every aircraft is likely to be distinct from another," the third official said.

In July, AirAsia India got an approval from the civil aviation regulator to operate its flights under the Air India Express brand. Mint reported on 25 July that AirAsia India has sought approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to expedite the integration of the two airlines, including the rebranding from AirAsia India to Air India Express, allowing Air India Express and AIX Connect to operate under a common ‘Air India Express’, brand, ahead of the legal merger of the two entities.

“Unlike Air India where the new livery will be visible after a few months when the Airbus A350 arrive, in the case of Air India Express, the new livery is expected to be either unveiled directly on the aircraft, or it may be unveiled a few days prior. It will have some elements of the rebranded Air India and the old elements of Air India Express in the form of tail art focus," a third official said.

Air India Express currently operates flights from 20 Indian cities to 14 regional international destinations, while AirAsia India serves 19 domestic destinations.