Air India Express rebranding may be a mix of old and new

New Delhi: Following the recent launch of Air India’s new logo and livery, the Tata group is set to introduce a fresh brand identity for Air India Express by October, three people aware of the development said. “The font of Air India Express on the livery will be similar to that of the new ‘Air India Sans’ font. The tail pattern will have a variety of designs like the current Air India Express fleet. The first plane with the new branding will be launched in October, when the airline gets its first new Boeing 737 Max aircraft," one of the three people, who is an airline official, said.

