Air India Express starts six new daily flights; check details here

Air India Express has launched six new daily flights, including from Chennai and Kolkata, as the airline strengthens its domestic network.

The new flights include two from Kolkata, three from Chennai and the first direct flight on the Guwahati–Jaipur sector, the statement said on Tuesday.

The new flights were introduced on the Chennai-Bhubaneswar, Chennai-Bagdogra, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata-Varanasi, Kolkata-Guwahati, and Guwahati-Jaipur sectors, the statement said.

The Kolkata-Varanasi flight will take off at 7:40 am and reach Varanasi at 9:05 am, while the return flight will take off from Varanasi at 9.40 am and land in Kolkata at 11.10 am daily.

The Kolkata-Guwahati flight will leave at 12.10 pm and land in Guwahati at 1.25 pm, while the return flight will leave Guwahati at 1.55 pm and reach Kolkata at 4.35 pm, daily.

The statement also said that five of these routes are new to the airline’s growing network. The newly introduced Guwahati-Jaipur flight is an exclusive route, served by Air India Express, it said.

To meet the increasing demand on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram route, previously served with two weekly flights, the airline has now introduced an additional daily service, bringing the total to nine flights a week, it said.