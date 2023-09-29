Air India Express takes delivery of its first B737 aircraft

New Delhi: Air India Express has taken delivery of the first two Boeing 737-MAX, at the Boeing facility in Washington, US. This is part of the order of the Air India group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata Group-owned Air India had placed an order for 470 aircraft earlier this year, which included 34 A350-1000s, six A350-900s, 20 B787 Dreamliners, 10 B777Xs, 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo and 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft.

The Boeing 737-8 aircraft promises a 20% reduction in fuel use and emissions, a 50% reduction in noise pollution compared to older models, and up to 14% lower airframe maintenance costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the government's strategic divestment programme, the Tatas acquired full ownership of both Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express in January 2022.

In November 2022, the Tata group announced the merger of AirAsia India and Air India Express. As a part of the transaction, AirAsia Bhd divested its 16.67% stake in the airline, allowing the Tatas to buy it for ₹155.65 crore.

Following the launch of Air India’s new logo and livery, the Tata group is set to introduce a fresh brand identity for Air India Express by October, Mint had reported earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, both airlines commenced interline arrangement covering over 100 routes on their combined network. With a collective fleet of 56 aircraft, these two airlines link 44 destinations while serving over 250 routes spanning India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Air India Express and AirAsia India also operate a unified website, airindiaexpress.com, enabling users to book, manage services, and check-in to flights across domestic and international routes with an integrated back-end passenger service system.

The airline has also harmonized and rolled out new grades, compensation, and benefits across the organization, enabling greater transparency and career progression opportunities for all employees. The airline had said that the new pay compensation structure is aligned with the recently rolled out structure and grades at Air India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In July, AirAsia India got an approval from the civil aviation regulator to operate its flights under the Air India Express brand. Mint reported on 25 July that AirAsia India has sought approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to expedite the integration of the two airlines, including the rebranding from AirAsia India to Air India Express.

