Air India Express on 29 December announced that starting 17 January, it will start commencement of new routes from Ayodhya to two major metros – Bengaluru and Kolkata. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Boosting connectivity to and from Ayodhya, the airline will operate direct flights on these routes in addition to Delhi. Earlier, Air India Express said that it will operate its inaugural flights between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 30, alongside the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham.

Providing more details, the private airliner said that the first flight on the Bengaluru-Ayodhya route will depart on 17 January 2024, at 8.05 am, reaching Ayodhya at 10.35 am. The return flight will leave Ayodhya at 3.40 pm, arriving in Bengaluru at 6.10 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, on the Ayodhya-Kolkata route, the flight will take off from Ayodhya at 11.05 am, landing in Kolkata at 12.50 pm. The Kolkata – Ayodhya flight will depart from Kolkata at 1:25 pm, touching down in Ayodhya at 3.10 pm.

Speaking about the launch of the new routes, Air India Express's Chief Commercial Officer Dr. Ankur Garg, said, “Our dedication to expanding connectivity throughout India remains steadfast, driven by our expanding fleet. The introduction of non-stop services connecting Ayodhya to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata underscores this commitment. As pivotal hubs in our network, Bengaluru and Kolkata will serve as gateways to Ayodhya, providing pilgrims from South India and Eastern India with convenient one-stop itineraries." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Releasing the schedule for tri-weekly non-stop flights between Ayodhya, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, the airline said the bookings are available through the airline’s mobile app and website airindiaexpress.com, as well as other major booking platforms.

Air India Express in UP: Express network, following Varanasi and Lucknow, now will also operate from Ayodhya. The airline connects UP to both domestic and international destinations. Air India Express made history as the pioneer airline to commence Varanasi-Sharjah flights, marking the first international connection for Varanasi.

With a weekly schedule of 21 flights, the airline connects the sacred city to Bengaluru and Sharjah. Air India Express offers 60 weekly flights from Lucknow, connecting the capital city of Uttar Pradesh to Dubai and prominent Indian cities Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!