Air India Express unveils new brand identity, aircraft livery | Watch

Air India Express, owned by Tata Group, Wednesday unveiled its new brand identity and aircraft livery that consists of four colours including orange, turquoise, tangerine and ice blue at a ceremony in Mumbai airport. The airline is in the process of merging AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) with itself, following which the entity will be the low-cost carrier of the Tata Group.

“With the merger of Air India Express and Air Asia India now in the final stages, we are also seeing the transformation of the aviation landscape. We are proud to present the new brand of Air India Express, a vitally important part of the new Air India Group, charged with providing the best value, accessibility and domestic and regional connectivity to every Indian, and to become the airline of a new generation. The broader ambition of these efforts is to better connect India and Indians, to each other and to the world", Hindustan Times quoted Air India Express's chairperson Campbell Wilson as saying while unveiling the new brand identity.

"The airline's new visual identity embodies an energetic and premium colour palette of Express Orange and Express Turquoise with Express Tangerine and Express Ice Blue as secondary colours," Air India Express said in a release.

“The dominant Express orange symbolises Air India Express’s brand values of enthusiasm and agility while reflecting the positioning of quintessential Indian warmth. The Express Turquoise embodies the brand personality traits of style with a contemporary premium sensibility and a digital-first approach," the release added.

"The integrated Air India Express-AirAsia India entity will operate as Air India Express, with a modern, refreshed branding, positioned as 'New India's Smart Connector'. The re-branding marks a new phase in our ambitious growth and transformation journey, starting with induction of the modern fuel- efficient Boeing B737 – 8 aircraft", Aloke Singh, managing director, Air India Express, reported as saying.

"With 50 new aircraft joining fleet over the next 15 months, we double in size in a short span of time. Over the course of the next five years, we aim to grow to a fleet of about 170 narrow-body aircraft, with a network spanning the domestic India and short-haul international markets. Continuing with our unique tradition, the aircraft livery will feature a variable tailfin design inspired by the rich art and crafts heritage of the country, themed as ‘The patterns of India’", he added.

Air India Express also unveiled its new signature sonic identity, a vibrant melody, and distinctive musical logo which evokes the Rasas of Karuna, Adbutha, and Veera, a harmonious welcome to the sounds of New India", the company spokesperson said

