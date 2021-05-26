Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Air India has extended its free date, sector, flight change facility on all domestic flight tickets for the travel period till 30 June 2021.

This decision was taken after seeing the travel restrictions put up by the various state governments.

"Due to the current pandemic situation, Air India has extended its offer of 1 free change in date, flight number or sector in its domestic network till 30th June, '21 for the convenience of passengers," Air India tweeted.

#FlyAI: Due to the current pandemic situation, Air India has extended its offer of 1 free change in date, flight number or sector in its domestic network till 30th June, '21 for convenience of passengers. pic.twitter.com/fPrS24jJaK — Air India (@airindiain) May 21, 2021

Terms and conditions of Air India's 1 free change in date, flight number or sector offer

1) This offer is applicable to all 098 documents issued with PURE Domestic itinerary.

2) The offer is not applicable for tickets issued on the Air India website and mobile app (As Free change option already offered)

3) Travel date – Applicable to all tickets issued with existing Travel Date on/before 30 June 2021 and passenger can rebook for new dates as per the validity of their existing tickets.

4) Free change option is offered irrespective of the date of purchase of the ticket.

5) Passengers availing free change option has to necessarily follow respective timelines for change as per fare rules. Failure may result in a no-show.

6) In case of passengers decides to change sector only re-issuance charges to be waived once, other charges to apply.

7) Applicable for all classes and also all types of concessionary tickets and FFP redemption tickets.

8) In case of change option exercised and the passenger is unable to get the same booking class for the new date, an applicable difference of fare will be charged. In case, same booking class available but tax differential is applicable, the additional difference will have to be collected from the passenger.

9) Passengers who have already availed of a free change under any earlier waiver can use this option to additional avail of a change.

10) Any subsequent change, after availing of this one-time Free change will be governed by respective fare rules.

