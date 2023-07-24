Air India eyes 20% share in air cargo biz in 2-3 years4 min read 24 Jul 2023, 12:11 AM IST
the airline plans to engage with companies in the telecom, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries that are key users of airlines to ferry products
NEW DELHI : Air India plans to bolster its presence in the air cargo segment, with a target of securing a 20% market share over the next 2-3 years by utilizing the airline’s incoming fleet of wide-body aircraft that will double its capacity in the near- to medium-term, two people familiar with the development said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×