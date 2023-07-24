Air India eyes 20% share in air cargo biz in 2-3 years

The airline is also working on sector-specific packages and looking at long-term arrangements with large companies. Air India’s market share in the international cargo space was about 8% in 2019. “There is a change of strategy in line with the expanding fleet of wide-body aircraft. The airline is looking to establish direct channels. Discussions are taking place with big exporters as well. Electronics is one sector where there is potential and preliminary talks have taken place with companies along with telecom and pharmaceuticals," one of the officials aware of the development said on condition of anonymity.

