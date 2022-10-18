Air India eyes 30% international market share in 5 years: CEO Campbell Wilson

Tatas-owned Air India aims to have 30% share in both domestic and international markets in the next five years, the company's CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, the Air India chief said that the airline aims to have 30% share in domestic and international markets in the next five years.
The airline at present has a domestic market share of 10% and an international market share of 12%.
Since taken over by the Tatas in January this year, the carrier has been making efforts to revamp services, expand its fleet and increase its overall market share in the fast-growing domestic aviation space.
Last month, the loss-making airline unveiled 'Vihaan.AI', a comprehensive transformation plan with a detailed road map for the next five years under which the airline aims to have a domestic market share of 30% and significantly strengthen its international operations.
Wilson said as the airline reinvents itself under the Vihaan.AI transformation programme, adding frequency and improving connectivity from major Indian cities to more international destinations is a significant focus.
"This sizeable frequency increase to the US and the UK, as well as the addition of new city pairs and improved aircraft cabin interiors, comes just 10 months after Air India's acquisition by the Tata Group. It is a clear signal of our intent, and an early step towards a much bigger aspiration," he said.
Vihaan.AI' is a comprehensive transformation plan with a detailed road map for the next five years. The airline will be inducting 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months. The aircraft being leased are 21 Airbus A320 neos, 4 Airbus A321 neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs.
Air India's narrow-body fleet stands at 70 aircraft. Out of them, 54 are in service and the remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023. The wide-body fleet stands at 43 aircraft, of which 33 are operational. The rest will return to service by early 2023, it had said in September.
Loss-making Air India along with Air India Express was taken over by Tatas in January this year.
