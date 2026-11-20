Air India's mounting financial troubles have prompted a review by senior Tata Sons board members. The airline suffered losses exceeding ₹22,000 crore during the financial year 2025-26. Rising fuel costs, operational disruptions and delayed aircraft deliveries have compounded its difficulties.
According to PTI, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata visited Air India's Gurugram headquarters on November 19. Board members Harish Manwani, Anita Marangoly George and Saurabh Agrawal accompanied them. They also inspected the airline's training academy and Operations Control Centre.
Air India Managing Director and CEO Tewolde Gebremariam presented the airline's performance and future plans. The review came ahead of Air India's scheduled board meeting on November 20. Board member Venu Srinivas was absent from Thursday's visit.
Sources told PTI that operational integration and cost reductions could dominate Friday's discussions. The airline plans closer coordination between Air India and its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express.
However, several external challenges continue to affect the airline's finances. Surging aviation fuel prices have significantly increased operating expenses. Pakistan's airspace restrictions have also disrupted long-haul international flights.
Meanwhile, supply chain problems have delayed aircraft deliveries and fleet upgrades. These setbacks have complicated the airline's ambitious transformation programme.
Gebremariam assumed leadership on October 1, replacing Campbell Wilson, who stepped down earlier this year. The Ethiopian Airlines Group veteran has prioritised financial discipline and operational efficiency.
He has urged employees to adopt greater accountability and control unnecessary expenses. Air India has also established a multidisciplinary team to identify potential savings.
On November 3, Gebremariam outlined plans to rebalance the airline's network. His strategy includes recovering international market share and expanding wide-body aircraft operations.
The airline also plans further growth through Air India Express. Both brands aim to serve different passenger segments while improving commercial performance.
The review comes amid reported disagreements within Tata Sons' leadership. Noel Tata has opposed Chandrasekaran's reappointment over several concerns. These include Tata Sons' possible listing and the financial performance of major investments.
Air India, digital ventures and electronics businesses are among the investments facing scrutiny. Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines remains supportive of Air India's transformation.
On November 11, the airline acknowledged improvements in customer experience and operational performance. However, it recognised that such an extensive transformation would require time.
Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons continue working towards sustainable profitability. For Air India, Friday's meeting could shape its financial recovery strategy. The immediate challenge remains reducing losses without compromising its long-term expansion ambitions.
(With PTI inputs)