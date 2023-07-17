Air India faces substantial write-offs of ₹7,000 crore in FY23, focuses on operational efficiency: Report2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:29 AM IST
Air India incurred write-offs of ₹7,000 crore due to issues with faulty aircraft and engines, as well as losses from AirAsia India.
Air India incurred significant write-offs amounting to an estimated ₹7,000 crore during the financial year 2022-23. These impairments were primarily attributed to issues with the carrier's faulty aircraft and engines, as well as losses incurred by low-cost airline AirAsia India, The Economic Times (ET) reported.
