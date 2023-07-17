Hello User
Air India faces substantial write-offs of 7,000 crore in FY23, focuses on operational efficiency: Report

Air India faces substantial write-offs of 7,000 crore in FY23, focuses on operational efficiency: Report

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:29 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Air India incurred write-offs of 7,000 crore due to issues with faulty aircraft and engines, as well as losses from AirAsia India.

An Air India plane takes off from the newly inaugurated fourth runway of Delhi Airport

Air India incurred significant write-offs amounting to an estimated 7,000 crore during the financial year 2022-23. These impairments were primarily attributed to issues with the carrier's faulty aircraft and engines, as well as losses incurred by low-cost airline AirAsia India, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

However, despite these challenges, Air India managed to reduce its losses and achieve positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) at an operating level, the publication reported. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

Air India, along with its subsidiary Air India Express, achieved EBITDAR positivity and neared breakeven after meeting lease rental obligations in the first year, sources familiar with the matter told ET. However, AirAsia India accounted for most of the losses, with the net loss for the year estimated to be slightly over 2,500 crore. This marks a significant improvement compared to the previous financial year when the airline reported a loss of 19,556 crore.

The write-offs were primarily attributed to Air India's impaired aircraft and engines, with AirAsia Bhd, the former joint venture partner, assuming responsibility for the remaining losses incurred by AirAsia India. Despite the write-offs, Air India's financials for the year ending in March were deemed healthy by executives. The new management has been focusing on operational efficiencies and cost savings, resulting in positive outcomes, the publication added.

AirAsia India accounted for an impairment cost of over 1,500 crore, while the faulty planes and engines of Air India contributed to an estimated 5,000 crore in write-offs.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has recently issued a show-cause notice to Air India, which questions the airline's proposed merger with Vistara and seeks an explanation as to why an investigation should not be conducted. The Tata Group has reportedly been given a period of 30 days to respond to the CCI notice and obtain approval for the merger of its airlines without triggering an investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 09:29 AM IST
