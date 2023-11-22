Air India fined ₹10 lakh by DGCA for failing to comply with CAR rules
The DGCA had carried out inspections of airlines at Delhi, Kochi and Bangalore airports, and found that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR)
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on Air India for its failure to comply with rules pertaining to facilities that are required to be provided to passengers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message