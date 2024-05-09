Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work, says report
Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work, says report

  • Air India fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work, says report

Air India Express Airlines has sacked around 25 employees after they did not report to work on May 8, ANI reported citing sources within the airline.

“Around 25 employees (cabin crew members) of Air India Express Airlines have been terminated after they didn't report to work, and due to their behaviour, thousands of passengers suffered," ANI said citing airline sources.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

