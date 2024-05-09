Air India Express Airlines has sacked around 25 employees after they did not report to work on May 8, ANI reported citing sources within the airline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Around 25 employees (cabin crew members) of Air India Express Airlines have been terminated after they didn't report to work, and due to their behaviour, thousands of passengers suffered," ANI said citing airline sources.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

